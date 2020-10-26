Ondo Police commences hunt for looters

The Ondo State Police Command, on Monday, said over 15 persons who allegedly vandalised and looted public and private properties during the recent unrest have been arrested from different parts of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed this said ten persons were arrested in connection with the looting of shops and armed robbery during the protest.

Ikoro disclosed that a dealer in electrical parts was shot dead on Sunday evening at his shop located at Sijuade area of Akure.

He, however, said the state command has launched a manhunt for robbers and looters of shops in Akure and other parts of the state.

The identity of the victim was yet to be ascertained as at press time but Tribune Online gathered that house to house search was conducted in order to recover some of the looted goods carted away during the protest.

Ikoro explained that those arrested were not #ENDSARS protesters but looters who took the advantage of the protest to perpetrate robbery in some areas of the state

He said the operation was still on to arrest other fleeing shop looters, saying the suspects who allegedly participated in the looting of public and private properties during the unrest will be prosecuted.

