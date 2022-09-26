Ondo PDP, State govt  trade words over defection of Akeredolu’s Commissioner

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state and the state government on Monday, traded words over the refusal of the state government to grant the use of Government Field Ore for the defection of immediate past Commissioner for Water Resources, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, to PDP.

While the PDP alleged the state government of employing security operatives to disperse supporters of Adeyanju and the party leaders at the defection ground, the state government described the allegation as a fruitless attempt to blackmail the state governor.

Adeyanju, the Coordinator for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for President in the state, on Monday led about 3500 members of the APC to PDP at the party Secretariat in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area after the party was denied the use of the Government Field.

Adeyanju who resigned her appointment as Commissioner after she was moved from Water Resources to Regional and Urban Planning ministry left the APC with her supporters in Ore, in the Odigbo local government area of the state.

Speaking on the controversy over the venue, she explained that the venue for formal declaration was denied after she had paid the necessary fees to the coffer of the state government.

She alleged that she wrote letters to all the security agencies only for the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ore Division to disperse her supporters and party leaders from the Government Field in the town.

She however said she would not be deterred as the country would not continue under the rudderless government of APC both at the state and federal levels.

In its reaction, the PDP through the Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei condemned in strong terms the directive of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to deny PDP the use of Government Field Ore to receive Adeyanju into the PDP.

Peretei in his statement said “As preparations were on top gear for the event, the Area Commander arrived to disperse leaders and party supporters as directed from above.

“There is no doubt, Akeredolu is jittery that his party, APC, having performed very woefully will be disgraced at the 2023 general elections. This level of high-handedness and abuse of public office will not high-handedness his party from failure.

“Our party advises Mr Governor not to allow his fears about failure to becloud his reasoning, as this will consume him. Government Field, Ore does not belong to him but the people of Ondo State.”

But the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor,

Richard Olatunde said “In clear terms, Governor Akeredolu knows nothing about the alleged refusal of the use of the field.

“The Governor doesn’t run the local government councils for the executive chairmen. Governor Akeredolu is one governor that has the utmost respect for the local council tier of government”

Olatunde disclosed that “reports from the Local Government Chairman revealed that the PDP didn’t inform the council of their intention to use the venue today.





“It is most illogical for the PDP to raise the false alarm even when it is aware that it has failed to follow due process on the use of the venue.

“This failed blackmail is another calculated attempt by the PDP to seek undue attention. Governor Akeredolu is busy with the business of government and will not be distracted by the attention-seeking gimmick of the PDP.

“The fruitless attempt to blackmail Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, by the PDP is a missed goal.”

However, Adeyanju who decamped from the APC to PDP at a grand ceremony at the PDP Secretariat in Ore, said she can no longer pretend that all is well with the APC.

Adeyanju said “The APC has brought so much suffering to the people that, anybody with sympathy for people must exit the party”

She was received into the PDP by the State Chairman of the party, Hon. Fatai Adams is supported by the governorship candidate of PDP in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adeputu, Deputy Gov-Elect of Osun State Hon. Kola Adewusi and Dr. Eddy Olafeso.

