Obasanjo eulogises Udom Emmanuel, commissions 29KM Etinan-Ndon-Eyo Road

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has eulogised the sterling qualities of Udom Emmanuel, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, saying that he is a man of character hence the unprecedented achievements within his administration in the state.

Obasanjo who gave the commendation on Monday, while commissioning the 29KM Etinan Ndon Eyo Road linking the East-West Road, noted that infrastructures put in place in the state by the present administration can best be described as very good.

He said leadership requires character and it is a character that has brought Governor Emmanuel to where he is today as first among equals in the comity of governors.

“Leadership requires character, you are a man of character. A man or woman of character is a man of his word. I know him at closed quarters. He is a good man and what to say to a good man is: just keep on doing what you are doing.

“Infrastructures put in place in the state are simply very good” he maintained.

Obasanjo advised that the people of the state take care of the road as it belongs to the people and not the government.

“With such road passing through rural areas, people must take maximum advantage of the road: if you are a farmer, you have opportunity to farm more, if you are a trader, you have opportunity to trade on more wares.” He stated.

He however expressed appreciation to Governor Emmanuel for always considering him fit to commission good projects in the state.

“Anything good and very good, you will call me to be a part of it. When you commissioned the longest flyover, I was very pleased to be one who commissioned it. With the amazing Grace of God, the longest first-class and dualized road in the state, I am here to commission it. I thank you.” The former president expressed.

Speaking, the governor of the state, Mr Udom Emmanuel thanked the former president for always accepting the responsibility to come for commissioning in the state whenever he is invited.

Emmanuel who expressed appreciation to leaders of the state, past and present for their support that has led to the huge Achievements in infrastructure and other areas, promised to do his best to complete pending projects initiated by his administration before his exit in May 2023.

He mentioned that government is a continuum as such if any project is not completed, he is sure to bring in a successor who will complete them.

