Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to religious tolerance, harmony in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured that his administration will continue to provide and sustain a conducive environment for religious tolerance and harmony which Lagos is well known for.

The governor gave this assurance at the launch of N10 Billion Naira Endowment Fund by the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), at Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, even as he commended the efforts of religious leaders who had contributed to the peaceful existence within the state in ensuring that Lagosians continue to live in peace despite religious differences.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stated that his administration had always enjoyed the timely intervention in proffering apt solutions to issues.

The governor, while further appreciating the cooperation of the different religious organisations, stated that meaningful development can only take place in a peaceful environment.

He, however, urged the Ummah to continue to pray for the Government to succeed in the task of providing leadership under challenging circumstances.

Speaking on the launch, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the purpose was to build an International Resource Centre which would be of immense benefit to all Muslims and the members of the community.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated that the project, upon its completion, would be a unifying centre that would encourage a healthy sharing of ideas and the development of mutual respect for the community at large.

“The project will create access to resources such as finance and education which is very relevant in view of the intolerance that has been observed within the country in recent times,” he said.

The governor further appreciated the leadership of the MUSWEN for their foresight, generosity of spirit and for allowing the teachings of peace and brotherliness to dictate their thoughts and actions.





On the 2023 General Election, Governor Sanwo-Olu charged Nigerians to ensure that they enlighten, educate and encourage members of their families, friends, and others on eschewing electoral violence, negative tendencies, while they pursue peace at all times.

The Chief Host, Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji, Dr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, admonished the Muslims to continue to advocate the need for a united Islam and not allow any intrusion, particularly during the election period.

The Sultan urged Muslims to follow the teachings of Islam, help one another and pay Zakat, positing that they had no business with poverty if they could follow these instructions.

“Muslims have no business with poverty if we are helpful to one another, there is no need for Muslims to be poor, if we follow the standard of Islam, help one another, pay Zakat and other instructions of Allah,” he said.

He noted that the International Resource Centre project is for the entire Ummah and not just the Ummahs in the South West, daying a lot of people would definitely benefit from it, elevate the standard of life of Muslims and non-Muslims.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman, Muslim Ummah of Southern West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Dr Sulaymaniyah Adegunwa, stated that the endorsement fund would help strengthen Muslims of the region, bequeath an enduring legacy to the future generation and enable them to compete favourably with their peers anywhere in the world.

Adegunwa added that the fund would enable MUSWEN to implement its purposeful research, identified programmes and projects.

In his sermon, the National Missioner, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Imam AbdurRahman Ahmad, admonished everyone to trade with Allah and invest in projects that are stable and can never crash or drop, adding: “Individuals who want their accounts to be perpetually credited even in graves should trade with Allah.”

