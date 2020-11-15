Ondo PDP distances self from South-West probe committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has distanced itself from the convergence of some leaders of the party in South-West who met in Lagos to review the last gubernatorial election in the state amongst other pressing issues.

The Ondo PDP in a statement issued and signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei, disassociated itself from the meeting, saying the party would not be hoodwinked by money mongers politicians who worked against the party’s victory in the last governorship election in the state.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Chapter wishes to dissociate itself from the meeting of South-West PDP “leaders” who converged in Lagos to review the outcome of the Ondo Gubernatorial Election amongst other issues.

“In the first place, it is no news that our party and candidate at the Election Mr Eyitayo Jegede, have approached the Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Akure, to seek redress.

“To that extent, the final verdict on the election has not been heard and it will be, therefore, preposterous to gloat over same.”

Peretei noted in the statement that “It is also disheartening that the same characters who received money from All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to sabotage, openly canvass and distributed money to buy votes for APC to turn round and lament “defeat” of the PDP in Ondo State. As a party, we are undaunted by this temporary setback.”

He alleged some members of the party of working against the party in the last election and said the party will soon come out to take action against such members, as the party is ready to weed out the elements.

“We have also put measures in place to appropriately address the anti-party activities of those APC or ZLP members masquerading as PDP leaders in accordance with provisions of our Party Constitution (2017 as amended)

“There is no need to cry more than the bereaved. We have accepted our challenges and willing to take them on headlong as we are convinced of victory at the end of the tunnel.

“The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo is willing to weed out the bad eggs amongst us and those who have made themselves ready tools in the hands of unpatriotic elements driven by over-ambition. Our party is organised and peaceful.

“We shall not allow outsiders to infiltrate our ranks to foment any kind of trouble and bring about the crisis that has been managed in the past.

“Those who are responsible for our present challenges should not dare us as we shall bare our fangs if further provoked.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE