Lagos indigenes ask state govt to stop illegal levies by NURTW

Prominent indigenes of Lagos at the weekend asked the Lagos State Government to as a matter of urgency stop all levies illegally being collected by the NURTW on roads and give them to local governments while also asking the Federal Government to give allocation directly to local governments in the country to allow them to function optimally.

These demands were part of the resolutions adopted by a group of Lagos indigenes at a meeting held in Lagos after which a communiqué was issued.

The communiqué signed by Chief Alaba Williams, the Ajiroba of Lagos, Bashorun Jaiye Randle, Dr Ade Dosunmu and the Convener, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, among other things stated that “the Federal Government has been charged to give direct revenue allocation to local governments in the country, to accelerate grassroots development and youth employment.

“Similarly, the Lagos State Government should stop forthwith, all taxes illegally being collected by the NURTW on our roads and give them to local governments, for the maintenance of our roads, provide health services and infrastructure and other needs,” the communiqué stated.

The indigenes also asked for “a law to be promulgated to provide employment opportunities for our restive youths, at least 30 per cent quota in all the state’s ministries and parastatals and all private institutions that have their headquarters in the state.”

They emphasised that “we want justice and fair play for the indigenes as a panacea to peace in the state. We condemn strongly the ongoing compulsory acquisition of our landed property from the indigenes for public uses, only to turn around and illegally be allocated to political stooges and sold at exorbitant prices to others for private use. We want a stop to the desecration of our cultural heritage and traditional institutions,” they said.

Further, the indigenes called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to sign into law without further delay, the E-voting Bill, in order to reduce violence and snatching of ballot boxes during elections, adding that this will make the peoples’ votes count and make elections credible, free and fair.

Others who attended the meeting include Chief Lai Ajayi Obembe, Prof Abisogun Leigh, Arc Kekere Ekun, Major Kehinde Danmole (rtd), Engr Mutiu Gbajumo, Ms Denrele Adeniran Ogunsanya, Prince Yomi Tokosi, Alhaji Muri Ashorobi, and Dr. Lai Ogunbambi, the Odofin of Lagos among others.

