By: Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has presented a sum of N1.528 billion for retired workers’ bond certificates of both State and Local Governments while a sum of N350 million had equally been released as gratuities for retired staff of local governments, primary schools, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, civil servants, staff of parastatals, among others.

The governor made this known at the presentation of bond certificates to retirees in the entire public service held at the local government service commission, Abere.

He said “I apologize on behalf of the state government, to our pensioners, for the ill-treatment of the past. You had laboured hard to serve the state. It is unfortunate that the past government decided to ignore and deride your significant input and contribution to state development. Accept our apologies”.

“Since I took over the administration of this state, my constant focus is how best to resolve all outstanding workers-related debts. It is unacceptable for a government to treat its pensioners the way the past government had done. I had decided never to follow that path. Workers, in and out of service, deserve their due emoluments.”

“It was in that spirit that I attended to the issue of half salary. We are paying it and we will clear all outstanding based on our people-oriented template. ”

“Let me make this clear. I am not doing you any favor. I am only fulfilling the task you voted me to do. It is in that spirit that I am extending this attention to the contributory pensioners. ”

While giving the breakdown of the released amount, Senator Adeleke said, “Under the Contributory Pension Scheme, I ordered the release of a sum of N700m between November 2022 and January 2023 for bond certificates for retirees at the State level.”

“For retirees at the Local Government level, I approved the sum of N828m for bond certificates for retirees in primary schools and local governments between November 2022 and January 2023.”

“I have also acted with respect to the Old Pension Scheme. At the State level, from inception of the administration to the end of January, 2023, a sum of N200m has been paid as gratuity.”

“At the local government level, the sum of N150m has so far been released as gratuity to retired local government staff and primary school staff.”





“Today, 119 retirees cutting across the civil service, parastatals and tertiary institutions are being given their bond certificates totalling N632,952,655.56.

“For local government service, 62 retirees are to be given bond certificates totalling N205,428,602.07.”

“Primary School retirees totalling 92 will be given bond certificates totalling N621,819,731.03.”

“In summary, our government has so far released a sum of N1.528bn for bond certificates for retired workers of both State and Local Government while a sum of N350m had equally been released as gratuities to retired staff of local governments, primary schools, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, civil servants, staff of parastatals etc.”

The governor, who said the ultimate goal of any government should be the welfare of its people, affirmed that any government that refuses to serve the public good has failed constitutionally and morally.

“My commitment to addressing these inherited debts is a fact. I am in government today because the people of Osun voted for me. They expect me to deliver on all my electoral promises. I am doing exactly that meeting the needs of the people across the sectors.”

“My great people of Osun state, expect more satisfaction from your aspirations. I have no other job than to make you happy by enthroning good governance, he concluded.

In his own remark, the State Head Of Service, Mr Leye Aina said, in the State Public Service, a sum of N350 million is now being released monthly for the contributory pension scheme as against the former sum of #175 million. Similarly, a sum of N100 million is being released as gratuity under the old pension scheme as against the former N50 million”.

“As for the Local Government Service, a monthly sum of N400 million has been approved for the CPS while N150 million is being released for the old pension scheme.”

“It is also very important to mention that the State Government has continued the regular payment of monthly pension at the State level in the range of N500million and in the range of #348 million at the LGA level while the monthly remittances to the Pension Fund Administrators continue unabated.”

“Your Excellency, it is my strong belief and prayer that sooner than later, the issue of backlog of unpaid salaries and pension shall be a thing of the past”, he stressed.

