Ondo NDLEA rehabilitates 60 drug addicts, jails 65 offenders in a year

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo Command said about 60 drug users have been treated and rehabilitated in the last 12 months by the anti-narcotics agency.

Disclosing this on Monday in Akure, during a sensitisation and road walk organised to commemorate the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drugs Trafficking, the state Commander of NDLEA, Mr Kayode Raji, said no fewer than 65 drug offenders had been jailed since June 2021 till date.

He explained that every 26th of June has been set aside by the United Nations for the awareness of drug abuse and its menace to the entire populace.

According to him, over 30,000 kilogrammes of illicit drugs had also been seized also within the same period, saying the command had recorded success in arresting those who were regarded as untouchable in the society.

He listed marijuana, puff Shisha, alcoholic drinks and other deadly mixtures, such as “scoochies or skushis” top the list of the most consumed substances among the youths in the state.

He, however, expressed satisfaction that most of the drug addicts rehabilitated by the agency have returned to society, living a normal life and integrated into society while some of them have joined the crusade against drug abuse.

He said “We have made over 30,000 kilogrammes of various hard drugs. We have arrested 294 suspects and out of these, about 65 have been sentenced to various jail terms.

“We have arrested some people who felt hitherto, they were untouchable and we are still doing more. As a matter of fact, it is gratifying to say that our greatest achievement is the people we’ve taken off drugs.

“Some have been reintegrated back into the society and some of them have even gotten jobs. About three weeks ago, one of the people we rehabilitated in our facility came to give a testimony that he just secured a job in Dubai. It shows that we can do it”





“We have synergy with higher institutions across the state and we’ve gone to various schools for sensitization through persuasion and as well, instituted War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) clubs”

“Our sensitization is a one-line message: Stay away from drugs. We have enumerated in our various lectures in towns across the 18 local government areas of the state, the effects of drugs.

” It doesn’t do any good to the body, it affects the body system, the economy, security architecture, health and the family setting.

“So, the drug is evil, it portends evil, it has no good. We are urging everybody to stay from drugs. There is no small or big drug. Starting from cannabis Colorado, monkey tail, Scoochies amongst others.

” We want people to stay away from it, especially in this part of the country, Scoochies and monkey tail, people see it as giving them energy and boost.

“It is not good for their health because it spoils their liver, kidney and all parts of their body, ultimately leading to an untimely death,” Raji said.

The Zonal Commander in charge of Ondo and Ekiti, Mr Parah Bawa called on drug users to desist from it before getting late.

