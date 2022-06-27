National Population Commission begins trial census in Oyo

The National Population Commission (NPC) in Oyo State has started training field personnel for the trial census in the state.

According to a statement by the Public Affairs Officer of NPC, Mrs Priscillia Sawe, the training is in continuation of preparations for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census in the state.

She said: “The National Population Commission has commenced State Level Training Workshop for field personnel to be engaged for the trial census from Monday, June 27 to Friday, July 8.

“The 12-day training, which is taking place at the ITD Coding Room, NPC State Office in Ibadan, is to equip field functionaries with the required skills to effectively and efficiently deliver of the exercise.

“Facilitators, supervisors and enumerators drawn mainly from communities within the selected areas have been carefully selected for the trial census through an online recruitment process.”

The NPC spokesperson said the trial census would be conducted from July 11 to 24, while the house numbering would take place from July 11 to 16, followed by validation of the Enumeration Area frame from July 17 to 19, and enumeration of persons from July 20 to 24.

“The trial census, which is a dress rehearsal, is to evaluate all aspects of the census operations before the main census on a limited scale,” Sawe said.

