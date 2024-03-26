A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming November Ondo State governorship election, Chief Nehemiah Olusola Ebiseni, has expressed confidence that his party will defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

Ebiseni, who was at the PDP national secretariat to submit his nomination form, said the people of Ondo State do not and will not vote for a non-performing party more than twice.

According to him, the late Governor Olusegun Agagu of the PDP defeated the then incumbent governor, Chief Adebayo Adefarati of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), in 2003, despite the power of incumbency enjoyed by Adefarati, while also adding that Dr Olusegun Mimiko of the Labour Party also defeated Agagu during the 2007 Ondo governorship election.

He said, “Ondo people don’t retain non-performing parties. And in the coming election, I can assure you that the PDP is going to defeat the APC government because they have failed them. APC has underdeveloped Ondo State in the last eight years, and I am confident that the PDP is going to form the next government.”

While describing himself as the best to fly the PDP’s flag in November, he said he is not a stranger in Ondo politics, as he is well known and accepted by all.

“Let me first say that all the contestants on the platform of the PDP are qualified to become governors of Ondo State, and so far, we have run very peaceful and united campaigns, but the little edge that I have, without being immodest, is based on my experience in the governor’s office.

“I became Chairman of the old Ijaw Local Government on the platform of the SDP then. I have been in the politics of the state and, at three different times, served as commissioner for different governments. I was a member of the 2014 National Conference. I think, talking about experience and knowledge of the states, I think that that stands me out among other aspirants,” he stated.

The governorship aspirant stated that the leaders of the PDP did their best to come up with a consensus candidate among the aspirants, but he regretted that they did not succeed. He said the fact that about eight aspirants have purchased the PDP nomination form was a clear testimony that the PDP is alive in Ondo State.

