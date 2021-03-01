Court sacks Ekiti traditional ruler over irregular appointment

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital has sacked the Alawo of Awo-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, Oba Abdulazeez Olaleye, for irregular appointment as the tradition of the town.

The administration of the former governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, had in 2017 appointed Olaleye as the traditional ruler of the community.

Justice Abiodun Adesodun while giving his ruling on Monday in suit number HAD/134/2020 said the state government erred in presenting the certificate of installation to the embattled monarch in 2017 when the suit is pending in court

The court directed Olaleye from parading himself as the traditional ruler of the community, while also ordered the state government to begin the process of selecting a new Alawo for the town from the Aladejuyigbe ruling house.

Justice Adesodun ruled that it was improper, unjust and indefensible for the Ekiti state government in 2017 to direct the Aladejuyigbe’s ruling house to go back to court rather than to set aside the appointment of Mr Olaleye as Alawo of Awo Ekiti.

The court also ordered the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Professor Adio Afolayan to withdraw the certificate and staff of office given to the former monarch saying that, “it was done in flagrant disobedience to the due process of selecting a traditional ruler.”

The applicant, Prince Ebenezer Aladejuyigbe, on behalf of the Aladejuyigbe ruling house in his originating summons through his lawyer, Dayo Akinlaja, SAN contested the eligibility of Olaleye, arguing that the appointment was defective.

Akinlaja while noting that the judgement was in tune with the chieftaincy law of the state, added that it would not portray the state government in a bad light as he noted that it was in tandem with the constitutional provisions.

Counsel to the respondents, Rotimi Agbede, who was in court did not speak to newsmen after the judgement was delivered.

Muslim Ummar in Ekiti State had last week raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by some powerful political forces and some elements in the state to pervert justice to give way for the removal of Olaleye.

The Muslims, who spoke through the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisation (NACOMYO), Ekiti chapter, found it appalling that the State Judiciary could entertain a case that had been determined by the Appeal Court and became statute-barred in a conspiratorial move to remove Oba Olaleye.

The NACOMYO Coordinator, Tajudeen Ahmed said the High Court has no reason to entertain any case already determined by the Appeal, if not for conspiracy.

