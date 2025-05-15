Ondo ex-militants protest exclusion from FG’s amnesty programme

Some ex-militants in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday protested their exclusion from the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme, expressing disappointment over the failure to integrate them.

The ex-agitators, members of the United Sea-Wolf Avengers, Awaja Camp, Forest Soldiers, Big-Fish Camp, Ogoloto Camp, Niger Delta Vanguard Camp, Aluma Camp, Ofaran Camp, and six others in Ilaje, said the government has failed to fulfill its promises.

The protesters called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene and direct the Presidential Amnesty Programme to integrate them directly, without interference from the state government.

Speaking on behalf of the group, their leader, Deji Ehinmowo, lamented that they have not been integrated into the programme since 2017. He appealed to the President to approve their inclusion.

Ehinmowo noted that years of neglect since they surrendered their arms and embraced the Amnesty Programme have severely affected their livelihoods. He said the ex-agitators trusted the government’s promises and complied with all the programme’s terms.

“All we want is to be incorporated without intermediaries, whether from the state government or anyone else, because we have already surrendered our arms and ammunition,” he said.

“The government must remember that real development is impossible in a chaotic environment. Are we to be punished for choosing peace?

“One of the conditions for surrendering our weapons was the assurance from the government that we would be incorporated into the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“Today, we are expressing our frustrations to both state and federal governments, having submitted our arms since 2017.

“In the history of Ondo State, we are the ex-militants who, in 2017, surrendered the most sophisticated weapons during the Amnesty exercise.

“We submitted a variety of arms and ammunition, including Fiat Revelli Model guns, Colt automatic rifles, Sango Scorpion, dynamite explosives, bombs, and grenades.

“Other items included several AK-47 and AK-49 rifles with serial numbers, military uniforms, automatic cartridges, double-barrel and single-barrel rifles, both English and locally made.

“We handed over more than 400 pump-action guns, a large quantity of explosives, and bitter explosive devices. We did this in response to the federal government’s call to participate in the Amnesty Programme, and we obeyed.

“However, since then, the government has failed to fulfill its promises. We have written numerous letters to security agencies, the state government, and the federal government, but without any positive outcome.

“We are now compelled to take drastic measures until this injustice is addressed.

“We are pleading with President Bola Tinubu to intervene and assist us. We are planning to take our case to Abuja because the Ondo State Government has shown no readiness to help.

“We, the ex-militants, are prepared to take action. But before that, we want the federal government to understand our plight. I am the Chairman of the Ondo State ex-militants disarmed in 2017, yet we have not been compensated.

“We do not want anyone speaking on our behalf. We are the real stakeholders who surrendered our weapons. We do not want the Amnesty Programme to be hijacked by political leaders.

“The total number of people who participated in the 2017 Amnesty Programme was 4,300. There are 14 recognized groups in Ilaje Local Government Area, with additional groups in Ese-Odo. Yet, none of us has been catered for since 2017.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to the federal government for urgent intervention. We do not want to return to militancy. As oil-producing citizens, we know the impact we can have.

“Ondo State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, largely due to our efforts. We stopped protests in Ondo because Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa promised to engage the federal government on our behalf. But we are yet to see any results.”

Leaders of the eight ex-militant camps — Akintoye Olatunji, Omoboye Juwon, Joseph Omoteji, Ojo Ikudehinbu, Dada Odusola, Moses Ikudehinbu, and Niyi Aladetan — also addressed journalists, lamenting that their previous appeals yielded no positive response.

They urged the federal government to act promptly, warning, “There is fire on the mountain. The federal government should implement the Amnesty Programme without further delay.

“We remain loyal and committed to the nation-building efforts of President Tinubu’s administration and the government of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Ondo State, towards sustaining development for the riverine communities.”

