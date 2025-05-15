PDP urges calm as youths protest over chieftain’s controversial comments

Tensions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are on the rise as youths from the City Centre Ward of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) staged a protest in response to controversial comments made by a chieftain of the party, Hon. Musa Ali.

During a recent stakeholders’ meeting at the PDP State Secretariat, Ali allegedly declared that he could secure victory in the upcoming Area Council elections without the involvement of the party’s youth wing.

The remark sparked immediate backlash and has triggered growing dissatisfaction among party loyalists, particularly the youths who form the backbone of grassroots mobilisation efforts.

In response to the uproar, PDP City Centre Ward Chairman, Hon. Rowland Isiramen, has called for calm and reaffirmed the importance of youth participation in the party’s political process.

“The party cannot succeed without your involvement. We hear your concerns, and I assure you that they will be addressed accordingly”, Isiramen told journalists.

Discontented youth members were quick to voice their frustration. Moses Eze, a youth leader in the ward, expressed deep disappointment:

“We are the ones mobilising, canvassing, and energizing the base. To be told we are not needed is a slap in the face”, he noted.

Felix Mansaw, another youth leader, echoed similar concerns, warning that sidelining the youth could prove costly. “Alienating the youth vote could turn the tide against the PDP, especially if opposition parties seize the opportunity,” he said.

The protesters have announced plans to hold a peaceful demonstration at the PDP Secretariat on Friday, demanding a formal apology from Hon. Ali and a public reaffirmation of the youth wing’s relevance within the party.

