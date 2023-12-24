Despite evidence that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission posted on its official Instagram handle about the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison Madueke, EFCC continues to deny knowledge or deletion of the concerned post.

In the early hours of Saturday, 23rd December 2023 the EFCC posted news about Former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison Madueke having an interview with a London Newspaper where she pleaded for leniency to return home because of her health status, and a confession of collusion on corruption with a current serving governor in Nigeria.

However, the post was later deleted from EFCC’s official handle as many who referenced the post said they sighted it on EFCC’s official Instagram page.

Tribune Online reached out to the official handle of the EFCC with screenshot evidence of the previous post but the Commission insisted “they do not delete posts. ”

“15:18: Hello, EFCC Nigeria, We’d like to know why this Deziani post was deleted.

instagram.com/p/ C1L8z5vgnce/… Thanks for your response in advance.

“13:31 • Good afternoon. The link you provided didn’t bring up any story. Would you help with a screenshot, if you have one? The Commission does not delete posts from its social media platforms. Kind regards”

After this response, the Commission was supplied evidence of the “deleted” post but there has not been a response afterwards.

Besides an attempt by Tribune Online to get the EFCC to explain the intent for the post or its deletion, they have consistently denied to another news platform (not Nigerian Tribune) that the post was not authorized by relevant authorities within the commission.

Recall that in May 2023, former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke filed a libel suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) demanding to be paid damages of N100 billion over claims that she is corrupt.

Meanwhile, Diezani is in UK courts for bribery charges relating to her time in office.

