Ondo Court remands 23-year-old over alleged killing of his grandmother

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, has ordered the remand of a 23-year-old man, Vincent Awonugba at the Olokuta Correctional centre for allegedly killing his 68-year-old, grandmother, Florence Olaoye.

Awonugba was dragged before the Court for allegedly stabbing her grandmother on the neck with knife, leading to the death of the 68-year-old woman.

The defendant was arrested by the police over the killing on August 6, 2022, between 12:00 noon and 2:00pm, in her home at Labata Orimolade Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The accused, whose address is unknown was arraigned on one count of murder.

The prosecutor, Abdulateef Suliaman, informed the court that the defendant stabbed the victim on her neck during an argument on his rate of food consumption and his suspicious movement.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravene Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

He also prayed the court to remand the defendant in a custodial centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

Awonugba, whose plea was not taken, appeared in court without any legal representation.

The defendant during an interrogation claimed to be innocent of the crime, and said the neighbours intentionally linked him to the crime because they knew they were always at loggerheads.

The Magistrate however, Tope Aladejana, in his ruling, remanded the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional centre pending advice from the DPP, while he adjourned the case till September 27, 2022 for mention.

 

