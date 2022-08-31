Ondo Court remands 23-year-old over alleged killing of his grandmother

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, has ordered the remand of a 23-year-old man, Vincent Awonugba at the Olokuta Correctional centre for allegedly killing his 68-year-old, grandmother, Florence Olaoye.

Awonugba was dragged before the Court for allegedly stabbing her grandmother on the neck with knife, leading to the death of the 68-year-old woman.

The defendant was arrested by the police over the killing on August 6, 2022, between 12:00 noon and 2:00pm, in her home at Labata Orimolade Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The accused, whose address is unknown was arraigned on one count of murder.

The prosecutor, Abdulateef Suliaman, informed the court that the defendant stabbed the victim on her neck during an argument on his rate of food consumption and his suspicious movement.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravene Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

He also prayed the court to remand the defendant in a custodial centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

Awonugba, whose plea was not taken, appeared in court without any legal representation.

The defendant during an interrogation claimed to be innocent of the crime, and said the neighbours intentionally linked him to the crime because they knew they were always at loggerheads.

The Magistrate however, Tope Aladejana, in his ruling, remanded the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional centre pending advice from the DPP, while he adjourned the case till September 27, 2022 for mention.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Six Tips To Prevent Early Breast Sagging

If you are worried about your breasts sagging, you are definitely not alone as many other women feel the same too. Breast sagging can be caused by a variety of things, such as genetics, pregnancy, size and shape, weight loss or gain, smoking, menopause, illness such as breast cancer, and so forth.

Last Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev Dies At 91





Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91. Mr Gorbachev, who took over in 1985, is best known for opening up the USSR and for his rapprochement with the West, but he was unable to prevent his country collapsing in 1991…

Seven Natural Ways To Last Longer In Bed

The importance of sexual satisfaction in a healthy and happy relationship cannot be over-emphasized. Countless relationships and marriages have ended simply due to the inability of a man to sexually satisfy his partner because of premature ejaculation…

Oyo APC Threatens To Expel Akintola Over Alleged Anti-Party Acts

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to expel Chief Niyi Akintola, over what it described as unguarded utterances that de-markets the party ahead of the 2023 general election….