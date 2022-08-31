Fashola charges Surveying Governing Council on good policy

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, has charged the Surveying Governing Council to offer the management a policy direction for growth and expansion.

The Chairman of the 7th Governing Council is Surveyor-General of the Federation, AbdulGaniyu Adeyemi Adebomehin.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 7th Governing Council of the Federal School of Surveying (FSS), Oyo, on Wednesday, Fashola said the council must work in line with the vision and mission of the school.

Fashola, who was represented by Acting Director, Surveyor Coordination Department, Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation, Mr Semiu Ayinde said the inauguration is indeed a milestone as the new council is expected to consolidate the gains of the past councils in order to help FSS to achieve its laudable projects and programmes to provide necessary facilities in order to attain an atmosphere conducive for teaching and learning.

He said: “The Rector and members of the School Management Board are to work with the governing council to ensure the formulation of good policies and entrenching legacies of academic prowess in the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo educational system.

“We must continue to do everything possible to maintain the reputation of the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo a foremost institution of higher learning in Surveying and Geoinformatics and other related courses.

“Indeed, the school stood the test of time over a century and the time to ensure her transformation to a full-fledged university is now. The governing council and the management of the school must therefore join hands to make this a reality.”

In her remarks, the Rector of the School, Mrs Dupe Olayinka-Dosunmu, said the school was chosen as the arrowhead for the modernising of surveying in Nigeria.

She noted that the Federal School of Surveying (FSS) was not only the first to graduate students in digital technology but also its curricula were adopted by NBTE in fashioning out the current national curricula in Surveying and Geoinformatics for all Institutions offering Surveying and Geoinformatics in Nigeria.

“The history of the School is synonymous with the development of surveying in Nigeria at least from the training perspective. It was founded on July 1, 1908, at Onikan, Lagos as a departmental training Institute to train African assistants for the

Colonial Surveyors.

“As we are witnessing the inauguration of the 7th Governing Council of the school, I would like to extend our profound gratitude to the parent Ministry (FMW&H) for the unprecedented support given to the school to meet its mandate since the new dispensation. In view of this support, we are happy to be sometimes referred to as the Baby of the Ministry.”

Surveyor-General of Oyo State, Mr Abiodun Alaba, President, Surveyors Council of Nigeria, Mr Clement Nwabichie, among others, graced the event.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE