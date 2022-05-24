Ondo cleric, son, regain freedom four days after abduction

The Anglican cleric and his son, Venerable Olu Obanla, kidnapped last Saturday along the Ifon-Okeluse road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, have regained their freedom from the abductors after four days in their captivity.

The victims were travelling along the road when the hoodlums stopped them and dragged them into the forest to an unknown destination.

The bandits, however, contacted their family, demanding a sum of N10million for the release of the two victims while the family negotiated the ransom to N1m which the abductors rejected.

Confirming their release, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, said the cleric and his son have reunited their family.

Odunlami said that the duo were released on Monday around 12.30 p.m. somewhere in Edo State, saying they have regained their freedom.

She said “As I am speaking with you, I am in Abuja. But I can confirm to you that the victims had been released yesterday (Monday) around 12.30 pm.





They were set free somewhere around Edo State and they have been reunited with their family.

“But I cannot confirm to you if the family paid any ransom or not before they were released.”

It will be recalled that Obanla and his son were travelling along the road on Saturday when the hoodlums abducted them.

