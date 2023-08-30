The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state,on Wednesday, rejected the nomination of a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state Hon. Kolade Victor Akinjo as the State Representative on the governing board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

The leaders of the party, who made known their position after a meeting in Akure, hailed the appointment of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde as the Executive Director of Corporate Services of the Commission but frowned over Akinjo’s inclusion in the appointment.

In the meeting presided by the state Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the leader of the party, reaffirmed loyalty to the president and applauded his efforts to rebuild the economy in the interest of every Nigerian.

The leaders, in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaye, said, “We concede to Mr. President the right to appoint any qualified Nigerian to any office, having given him the popular mandate to preside over our affairs.

“We only wish to remind Your Excellency that Mr. Kolade Victor Akinjo was the House of Representatives candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the presidential election, having served two terms on the opposition party’s platform.

“It is equally pertinent to aver that while Mr. President’s desire to instill all-inclusive governance for the good of the people, we doubt if anyone who worked assiduously for his party, the PDP, as well as his presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, on the potency of anti-APC sloganeering, fits better than our teeming members for the plum job.

“It is, therefore, our fear that appointing such a man into an influential position could demoralize our members, particularly in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, who who contributed immensely to the overall votes from the Sunshine State.

“We have no doubt, in the circumstance, that Mr President will revisit the nomination of Akinjo as the Ondo State Representative on the NDDC’s Governing Board and bring on board someone known to have worked for the party.”

However, the APC chieftains hailed the appointment of Hon Ifedayo Abegunde, describing him as a committed party leader who worked tirelessly for the party before and during the general elections.

While restating unwavering support for the ongoing economic reforms, the chapter further commended the president for the palliative offered to states to cushion the temporary effects of subsidy removal.

“The leadership of the ruling party in Ondo appeals to our dear president to take a second look at the appointment of Mr Akinjo, to avoid the unpleasant situation of ‘Monkey dey work, Baboon dey chop'”, the leaders added.





