In the current season of BBNaija All-Stars, popular housemate Mercy expressed her discomfort with being alone and revealed her emotional struggle in the house during a recent diary session.

She opened up about a fight she had with fellow housemate Alex, which deeply hurt her.

According to Mercy, Alex told her to “go and die” during the argument, and this hurt her profoundly because she would never use such hurtful words against anyone.

Mercy also shared that with her friend Frodd having been evicted from the house, she didn’t anticipate getting into a fight with someone like Alex.

The absence of her friend seemed to have made her emotional state more fragile.

During the diary session, Mercy became emotional and even broke down in tears, revealing that she felt like quitting the All Stars show due to the emotional toll of the situation.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

