Nurudeen Alimi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo West/East Federal Constituency, Dr Michael Akintomide Ajilo, has drummed up support for the representative of the constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Abiola Makinde, to become the Deputy Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.’

Ajilo, in a statement he signed and made available to journalists on Wednesday, noted that Makinde, ever since he was elected to represent his people in the green chamber of the National Assembly had shown quality leadership prowess to which members of the constituency testify.

The convener of MADE Foundation, stated further that having Makinde as Deputy Speaker in the 10th Assembly will no doubt bring more fortunes to Nigeria as his contribution to national growth will be largely felt.

He said Nigeria, at the moment, needs leaders who will effectively drive the vehicle of positive transformation of the country so that its citizens will live a very good life according to him, Makinde, is one such leader.

Ajilo, therefore, called on all House of Reps members in Ondo State, from the southwest states and all the states of the federation to rally around Makinde for him to be the Deputy Speaker of the house of Representatives.

