Rachael omidiji

The Lagos state govt has announced the plan to compensate bus-train victims with scholarships and job offers.

The state pledged in a statement on Tuesday to offer concessionary tuition to one of each deceased victim’s biological offspring and employment to one of their employable children.

The statement read, “Findings of the report showed that the accident had six fatalities from 102 passengers involved, with 85 passengers on board the staff bus, while 17 were on the train.

“The committee, as part of its recommendations, advised: Death benefits from the Group Life Insurance for families of the deceased, provision of employment to one employable child of the deceased, and a concessionary scholarship to one of the deceased’s biological children.

“Injured accident victims were also recommended in the report to be paid full insurance claims as compensation while any staff victim with a permanent disability is also to be compensated in line with the Group Life Insurance Policy of the state, among other benefits.

Also Read:

Train-Bus Accident: Driver to face manslaughter, other charges over train collision

The Lagos staff bus-train accident

“The committee, which consists of permanent secretaries from relevant ministries of the state public service, was set up to identify the families of the deceased and their dependents, as well as the injured officers, and to determine appropriate compensation packages for each affected family and staff of the state government.





In the meantime, Oluwaseun Osinbajo, the driver of the staff bus involved in the collision, has been charged with manslaughter.

The state administration claims that he will be charged in court after he has recovered.