Palm Sunday, a Christian holiday, marks the beginning of Holy Week, a time for meditation and celebration in the Christian religion. It’s a day to remember Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, which is celebrated with a plethora of traditions around the world. People are said to have lined the streets with Palm leaves (also known as palm fronds) to welcome Jesus in the Bible days. Now, let’s explore ten interesting traditions of Palm Sunday celebrations around the world.

Palm Braiding and Processions in Spain

In many Spanish-speaking countries, intricate palm braiding is an integral part of Palm Sunday celebrations. These braided palms are often fashioned into crosses, intricate designs, or simply carried as branches. Vibrant processions, known as “procesiones,” fill the streets, with participants waving palm branches and singing hymns.

Olive Branches in Greece

In Greece, where palm trees may not be abundant, olive branches are often used instead. These branches are blessed in churches and then carried in processions, symbolising peace and victory.

Palm Weaving in the Philippines

In the Philippines, intricate palm weavings called “palaspas” are meticulously crafted into various shapes and designs. These palaspas are blessed in churches and are believed to bring protection and blessings to homes when displayed.

Decorated homes with birch twigs in Norway

In Norway, it’s a custom to adorn homes with birch twigs and painted eggs on Palm Sunday. Moreover, leading up to Easter, many Norwegians enjoy a week-long break. This period is often spent travelling to countryside cottages, engaging in activities like skiing, reading, and cherishing quality family time.

Palm Sunday Eggs in Eastern Europe

In parts of Eastern Europe, particularly Russia and Ukraine, it’s customary to dye eggs in vibrant colours on Palm Sunday. These eggs, known as “pysanky” or “krashanky,” are often decorated with intricate designs and symbols, representing new life and rebirth.

Palm Sunday Kites in Bermuda

In Bermuda, Palm Sunday is celebrated with a unique tradition of flying kites. These colourful kites, often handmade and elaborately designed, fill the skies as families gather for picnics and festivities, symbolizing Christ’s ascent to heaven.

Palm Sunday paper flowers in Poland

Since palm trees do not naturally grow in Poland, people create artificial palm leaves instead. These are decorated with tissue paper flowers and ribbons. Some of these fake palms can reach heights of over 30 meters and require multiple people to carry them! Competitions are held to determine the best ones.

Palm Sunday witches in Finland

Children dress up as Easter witches and exchange willow branches for candy, similar to trick-or-treating

Palm Sunday roosters in Netherlands

While chicks and eggs are common Easter symbols worldwide, in the Netherlands, the focus is often on the rooster. In certain towns, children participate in processions where they carry crosses adorned with ribbons. Perched atop these crosses is a rooster crafted from bread.

Palm Sunday Concerts in the United States

In many churches and communities across the United States, Palm Sunday is marked with special concerts and musical performances. Choirs and musicians come together to perform classical compositions, hymns, and anthems, reflecting on the solemnity and joy of the occasion.

