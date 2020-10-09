Ondo 2020: Akeredolu arrives hometown, calls for peaceful polls

Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has urged the people of the state to be peaceful and orderly as they go to the poll to elect their candidate scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 10.

Akeredolu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate who is now in his home town, Owo, appealed to the people to conduct themselves in a responsible manner to prove all bookmakers who had predicted a violence-marred poll, wrong.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of his campaign council, Victor Olabimtan, Akeredolu said he has done his best for the people and leaves the rest to God and the people of the state to decide tomorrow.

“Good people of Ondo State, I thank you for your support thus far. Campaign activities officially came to an end yesterday. We thank you for conducting yourself peacefully and honourably. As you go to the poll tomorrow to choose your new governor, I urge you to be peaceful and honourable like you have always been.

“Please, do not provoke anyone, and do not be provoked. Be orderly, say no to violence. Say no to vote-buying. Ensure you are responsible as you perform your civic responsibilities tomorrow. And most importantly, remember the sons and daughters of whom you are.

“Remember, a good name is better than gold and riches. As for us, we have done our best, and leave the rest to God. We sincerely believe the God we serve with one mind will see us through,” the statement concluded.

