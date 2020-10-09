Buhari meets with IGP, speaks on #EndSARS protests

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, over the ongoing agitation for the scrapping of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) over allegations of brutality.

In a series of tweets on his handle @Mbuhari, he appealed for the patience of Nigerians, assuring that he has instructed the IGP to address the concerns of Nigerians as he affirmed his commitment to reform the police.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was present at the meeting, which took place at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The president also affirmed the right of Nigerians to peacefully express their views.

President Buhari tweeted: “I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, & ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience & calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”

