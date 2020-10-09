COVID-19: NCDC confirms 151 new cases, toll now 59,992

CoronavirusLatest News
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 151 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 151, with total infections now 59,992.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 9th of October 2020, 151 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 59992 cases have been confirmed, 51614 cases have been discharged and 1113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 151 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (71), Ogun (26), Kaduna (17), Osun (10), Oyo (8), FCT (6), Rivers (6), Plateau (5), Akwa Ibom (1), Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,8864,43215,250204
FCT5,7904885,22379
Plateau3,5045402,93133
Oyo3,2937002,55340
Rivers2,6591292,47159
Edo2,635252,503107
Kaduna2,484632,38140
Ogun1,9271641,73528
Delta1,803171,73749
Kano1,740111,67554
Ondo1,638571,54536
Enugu1,2891021,16621
Kwara1,0504398225
Ebonyi1,04241,00830
Abia898188728
Katsina894286824
Osun8844981817
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi707668714
Imo5791655112
Benue4825941310
Nasarawa46913132513
Bayelsa401437621
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti32353126
Akwa Ibom29592788
Niger261724212
Anambra2501221919
Adamawa2482320817
Sokoto162014517
Taraba10611896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Zamfara791735
Yobe766628
Kogi5032

