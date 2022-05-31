On the battle for Aso Rock

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former vice president of Nigeria has defeated other aspirants to clinch the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in the just concluded presidential primary held in Abuja on Saturday, May 28.

Abubakar, the Turakin Adamawa is warming up now to contest against whoever emerges from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in the forthcoming general elections. With the emergence of Abubakar, it is evident that the next general elections in Nigeria will be very interesting as many Nigerians are looking forward to seeing one of the Southwest APC presidential aspirants get the ticket.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Abubakar on defeating other aspirants to get the ticket. At this point, we need a competent and a God-fearing leader that will unite us and change the narrative of this country.

The lives of Nigerian citizens should be better and dignified and it is only a competent leader that can do this. The major challenge facing us in this country is insecurity; no one is happy with the present situation Nigeria has found itself.

Everybody wants to become Nigeria’s president while many of them don’t even anything to offer this nation other than looting the treasury. This is why Nigerians should be wise as the battle for Aso Rock continues to gather momentum.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan.





