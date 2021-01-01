On insecurity, lawmakers’ excesses

I have observed that what we call bandits attacks has similar modus operandi with terror attacks by orchestrated by the Boko Haram in the North East; they use motorcycles in large number. Now bandits go to schools to abduct when the President is there to embarrass the government?

What is the relationship between bandits and politics? Why are terror groups on the rise? The alleged involvement of Miyetti Allah in the release of the school boys of Kankara tells a story.  It s time to uproot the menace called insecurity.

Also, the debate by lawmakers to compel manual aptitude test for the applicants of immigration, civil defence instead of CBT and the one to promote voting rights for married underage girl child is misleading and absolutely unnecessary.

Girl child marriage and computer illiteracy should not be encouraged. It is conflicting that CBT that is used in UTME cannot be suitable for job applicants and lawmakers want to recognise child marriage for selfish interests in spite of the constitution and government policy

Moh’d Bagudu,

Minna.

