On insecurity

IT is no longer news that Nigeria is presently facing a lot of problems that call for quick concern. You will agree with me that there has been tension in the past few weeks due to the incessant kidnappings.

The security of lives and properties is a very important aspect in which a good leader should take so seriously. In places like Igangan Community, Ibarapa, Kagara, Zamfara state and all others, gone were the days you could comfortably sleep with your two eyes closed.

I really want to appreciate Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho for his efforts in surmounting the security challenges most especially in Oyo State.

I implore the Federal Government to put in more efforts to end insecurity and take security of lives of people very serious.

Joshua Olagundoye,

07037317539.

