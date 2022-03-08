On IBEDC’s incessant outage, estimated billings in Osun

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Osun zone, has made it a habit to switch off power supply at whim; this is not good because of its effect on the people. IBEDC should note that it is giving a lot of people bills that they are not satisfied with because the bills given to them are not commensurate to the power supplied.

It should also note that people are being forced to pay for what they did not use and this is unfair considering the current economic situation in the country.

There are several implications arising from the constant lack of power supply: as the Federal Government is making frantic efforts to improve power supply for citizens, IBEDC, Osun zone is not doing well, consequently making life difficult for customers.

IBEDC has turned the citizens to beggars because electricity remains the main source of livelihood for a lot of people especially artisans like welders, cold room operators, service providers, printing press, drink sellers and most importantly, the state hospital and teaching hospital where a lot of lives depend on electricity for treatments and surgeries.

Constant interruption of power supply by IBEDC, Osun zone has made it easier for thieves to operate and steal transformers and electrical ware.

This suffering is too much. Nigerians should please prevail on IBEDC, Osun zone to do things right and reduce peoples’ misery.

James Adejumo. Osun State.