Omax makes big statement with new EP ‘Love On Guard’

fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Omame Ovie Alex, also known as Omax has emerged with

what he called a new music project entitled “Love On Guard (L.O.G)”.

Describing the song as one for the ladies, he said the new song is dedicated to love and every lover out there.

Call him the Nigerian Romeo, Omax maintained that his new project solidifies that.

Speaking further, he added that he has been working on his extended play for a while, making sure that he gives his fans the best there.

“When you listen to the song, you will understand why I took my time with it; it’s abpure work of arts.”

The EP contains four singles namely: Muse, POM, Celine Dion, Me & You as each track has a special irresistible rhythm, explaining Omax’s style.

Omax who said he’s introducing a new style of music with his emergence into the music space, insisted that he isn’t in the music industry for clout or fame.

“I want to feed my fans the best

music experience and etch my name in their hearts forever. If you think you already have a favorite music artist, scratch that. Omax will make you rethink.

The Delta state-born singer added his fans should expect more in the coming months because he has no plans to slow down or stop.

