Oluwatomisin Adams set for album launch

Oluwatomisin Adams popularly known as ‘Super T’ is a gospel musician who started his music career in 2016 with his first concert in 2017. He spoke to Friday Treat recently about his journey so far.

According to him, “l love gospel music because it makes you know God more and gives hope to the hopeless. I have a lot of role models but I love Lady Evangelist Bola Are and Joel Ayefele because I sing circular music as well and I own a music band called ‘Gracious band’.

I have had challenges but I wasn’t discouraged because I know all problem has its solution and I encourage myself by reading the bible. My concert and first album will be launched on December 5, 2020 in Ibadan with the theme ‘Immeasurable Praise’.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…Oluwatomisin Adams set for album Oluwatomisin Adams set for album

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…Oluwatomisin Adams set for album Oluwatomisin Adams set for album

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE