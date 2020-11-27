Do2tun returns for ‘Turn Up Fridays’ on Africa Magic

Africa Magic has continued to make headway in the Nigerian entertainment industry and has increased its drive and effort with the return of entertaining show; Turn Up Friday, set to keep viewers thoroughly entertained during the festive season. This show is made available by Pepsi, an FMCG conglomerate and global phone brand; Infinix.

‘Turn Up Friday’, DJ mix show will be hosted by TheEnergygad, Dotun. It showcases non-stop DJ mixes of hit songs, bringing the party experience to the homes of viewers. There are competitions and sponsored prizes to be won on the show as well as social media viewer engagement and the popular ‘moment of fame’ dance clips submitted by the viewers to be played live on the show.

The show will provide subscribers with all the entertainment they need to have a fantastic and blissful holiday as well as set the tone for what’s to come for the rest of the Friday.

Speaking on the return of the ‘Turn Up Friday’ show, Channel Director, Africa Magic Channels, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said “Africa Magic has always searched for creative avenues for our subscribers to express their individuality and passion. And we know that this show achieves that and more. With Turn Up Friday, we have been able to bring the world of weekend entertainment straight to our subscribers, and we are proud of the entertainment that this will bring to our existing and new customers.”

Also sharing a similar sentiment, National Marketing Manager, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye said “For Pepsi, it’s about finding the different ways to connect and share valuable moments with our customers, we know Nigerians are entertainment loving people, and we want to enable their passion for that through our sponsorships and partnerships with established brands like Africa Magic. Sit back and enjoy the show ‘cause it promises to be very exciting”.

Amos Zhao, Infinix Country Manager, shared his excitement as Infinix partners with Africa Magic for the show “We are really excited about this partnership because it allows the infinix brand to connect more with the ever exciting and vibrant Nigerian population. We can’t wait to show all we have in store for this show with you, and we are sure you will thoroughly enjoy it”.

Turn Up Friday starts Friday 27th November and will be showing on DStv 198, GOtv 29, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family from 9:30 pm.

