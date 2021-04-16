Oluwamuyiwa, 33, needs N25m to fight renal failure

For 33-year old Oluwamuyiwa Olaoluwa Oyinde, it has been one long night of pain, agony and worry. Olumuyiwa was diagnosed of kidney disease and end-stage renal failure. After several treatments, he had a successful kidney transplant. Unfortunately, there were complications which later resulted in another kidney failure. Now Oluwamuyiwa needs N25 million to stay alive.

In a very emotional appeal, Oluwamuyiwa narrated his ordeal. According to him, “I’m 33 years old and I’m living with chronic kidney disease. I had a dream. I wanted to be a doctor: a neurologist to be precise. I’ve always been fascinated by the brain so I wanted to delve into it and understand it fully, as fully as any human can.

“I started my medical education journey as far back as 2007 in Ukraine. However, due to financial constraints, I couldn’t complete my studies. That didn’t perturb me as I raised money to continue my studies and proceeded to China in 2013 to do so. In 2015, while preparing for my exams, I suddenly blacked out and later found myself in the hospital. My flat mate later informed me that I had collapsed and convulsed. After various tests and emergency procedures were carried out, the doctors informed me that I had end-stage renal failure which can only be treated with dialysis or better yet, a transplant.

“Fast forward to 2016, I had returned to Nigeria and funds were raised for a transplant which was successful. However before the two-year mark, the kidney failed due to the inability to afford the immunosuppressive drugs which were quite expensive. Once again, I was back on dialysis and I kept shuttling from stable condition to critical, month after month. Right now, I am pleading with everyone out there to help me stay alive, fulfill my dreams and stop being a burden to my loved ones.”

For local donations: The bank is GTB; account name is Oluwamuyiwa Olaoluwa Oyinde and the account number is 0108134961. For international donations: https://gofund.me/ce533ba6 (link in bio). For enquiries, call 08162014245.

