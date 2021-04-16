Day Marwa led dignitaries to commission rehabilitation centre for drug addicts

A group of eminent indigenes of Ogbomoso, O’First, inaugurated the first non-governmental centre in the entire South-West geopolitical zone to reduce drug addiction and rehabilitate drug addicts in Ogbomoso and beyond. SUNDAY ADEPOJU reports.

Eminent personalities, traditional rulers, political class, members of Ogbomoso communities, among others, recently, trooped out for the official inauguration of a multi-million rehabilitation centre for drug addicts called Behavioural Action Care Centre located at Oke Osuuru in Ogbomoso South Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The facility, built by the Ogbomoso First (O’First) Group, a socio-cultural organisation with the aim of improving development and welfare of the city, according to the group, would help to check drug abuse and other drug-related offences, rehabilitate drug-addicts and reconcile them back to the larger society. The facility contains male ward, female ward, assessment room, coordinator’s room, counseling and consulting room, dining and games room, kitchen, and a big hall named after Ademola Dare-Williams, a member of the group who died recently.

While inaugurating the facility, the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and former military governor of Borno and Lagos states, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), noted that the South-West region has the worst prevalence of abuse of drugs, with 22.4 per cent, challenged other stakeholders in the country to swing into actions towards eradicating the menace.

“Let me reassure that the challenge of drug abuse is solvable. We can solve it. But all the stakeholders have to put hands together. The drug challenge, unfortunately, does not respect your location, age, religion and culture. It is everywhere now.

“In fact, apart from the destruction of families, our youths and women, drug abuse has resulted in criminalities as we were all witnesses of the EndSARS protests. The violence did not leave Ogbomoso untouched. And all the actions were all associated with drug abuse. And in the North, the spate of banditry, insurgency and kidnappings have their root cause in drug use and abuse. Until we face that squarely, this problem will remain with us. We have 14.4 per cent of Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64 years who are using drugs. This is three times the global average. The breakdown of the prevalence is as follows: South-West (has the worst prevalence with 22.4 per cent); South-South, 16.6; South-East, 13.8; North-East, 13.6; North-West, 12 and North-Central with 10,” he said.

Marwa stressed the importance of family, school system, community level, religious bodies and traditional institutions and urged them to contribute significantly in the fight, calling for the support of state governors while emphasising that there are not enough rehabilitation centres.

“At the national level, government has only 11 for a population of 200 million people. The Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse recommends a minimum of three centres per state. I, therefore, call on governors to be upstanding on this matter and provide three centres in each state. It is with this background of shortage of rehabilitation centres that I have to congratulate specially O’First Group for this initiative, the first in the South-West region,” he concluded.

Earlier, traditional rulers; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi and the Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran, who received Marwa and a delegation of the group in their palaces also pledged their support for the initiative of the group and the NDLEA’s fight against drug abuse.

On his part, former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala said, “I thank O’First for thinking about our youths. Taking drugs has become rampant now. Some of them find it difficult to do anything without taking drugs. Before they woo their girl friends, they have to take drugs. This centre will be very beneficial to our youths and the community.”

Also, Senator Ayo Adeseun, after eulogising the organisation, pleaded the support of the NDLEA to make the centre the first among equals. “I will, therefore, plead with parents and guardians, even, adults, to join in the fight. Every organisation in this community should contribute maximally to the project,” Adeseun added.

Dr Saka Balogun, a former Chief of Staff to the governor, stated that, “I appreciate the Onpetu of Ijeru land, Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran, for his tremendous support for this project. The land upon which this project is sited was donated cheerfully by him. Many people outside Ogbomoso are coming to benefit from this facility because of the stigma of staying in their communities. One of the ways we can avoid the stigma is to make this place look normal, and not special.”

In his opening remarks, the President of the organisation, Barrister Olusegun, who is the permanent secretary, General Service Office, Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, lamented the damage done to youths by drug addiction.

“Particularly disturbing is the phenomenon of drug and substance use and abuse by persons of all demographics and gender (youths, adults, the weak and the vulnerable). The effects of this range mental health challenges to safety, security, socio-economic impacts such as increasing drop in school attendance, severe criminal activities, cybercrimes and cultism.”

