Olunloyo helped me in resolving Agbekoya problem — Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has revealed that the late Dr. Victor Olunloyo played a crucial role in resolving the Agbekoya crisis that emerged during his tenure as military Head of State.

Obasanjo made this disclosure while speaking as the chairman of a Requiem symposium held in honor of Dr. Olunloyo, themed “A Legacy of Uncommon Brilliance.”

Recalling the crisis of his time at the helm of the nation, Obasanjo specifically pointed to the Agbekoya Farmers’ Revolt, which originated in the Western Region, following the implementation of his Land Use Decree.

“When I was military head of state, one of the problems I had was the Agbekoya problem emanating from here when I came up with a land use decree,” Obasanjo stated.

He then went on to acknowledge Olunloyo’s significant contribution to quelling the unrest. “One of those that helped me in solving that problem was my brother, Olunloyo,” the former President affirmed.

While Obasanjo also shed light on the pivotal role he played in the emergence of Olunloyo as the governor of Oyo State, despite Olunloyo’s brief tenure.

“He made it in spite of my other friend and brother Bola Ige who was a strong candidate of the opposition party,” Obasanjo recounted.

The event also featured paper presentations from erudite scholars, renowned historian, veteran journalists, columnist and musicologist, including: Prof. Toyin Falola (Ibadan: Mytholgies and History), Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, Editor Saturday Tribune (Olunloyo’s Mathematical Journalism), Mr. Dapo Ogunwusi, former Nigerian Tribune Editor (Olunloyo’s Politics), Prof. Biyi Afonja (Government College Ibadan – Fashioned for Excellence), Prof Olusoji Ofi (Setting a Very High Standard for Nigerians in a World Class University: St Andrews College), and Dr. Tolu Owoaje (The Depth of Olunloyo’s Music- Beethoven, Mozart and Ebenezer Obey).

Others who spoke at the symposium attended by the representative of Olubadan of Ibadan land, among other dignitaries include Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, Prof Bolanle Awe, Dr. Kolade Mosuro, Prof Gabriel Ogunmola and Mr. Wale Babalakin, SAN.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE