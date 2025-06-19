One injured as armed robbers attack Mokola roundabout in Ibadan

Suspected armed robbers, on Wednesday, attacked traders and pedestrians at the popular Mokola roundabout in the Ibadan North local government area of Oyo.

Reports indicate that the robbers fired shots into the air to intimidate the traders and passersby, facilitating their operation.

It was also reported that one person, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was shot during the incident.

Also, it could not be confirmed whether the invaders made away with any valuables.

Tribune Online gathered that robbers escaped the scene before the arrival of the security operatives.

Confirming the attacks to our correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso said no life was lost during the attacks.

He added that investigation is going on on the matter.

Osifeso, thereby, reiterated the commitment of the Command to the protection of lives and property of the people.

According to him, “There was no record of life during the attacks. Police is on top of the matter. The Command will smoke out the culprits from their hideout.

