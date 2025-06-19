Benue: Tinubu’s visit turned to campaign, lacks empathy — Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Benue, saying the president prioritised “optics over empathy” during the condolence visit.

He stated this in a post via his verified X handle on Thursday.

According to him, Tinubu’s visit was more like a carnival than a solemn occasion.

“What has happened to our compassion as a People? We pleaded that the President should show leadership and visit Benue and Niger States in the spirit of deep national mourning, to offer compassion and solidarity to families torn apart by the senseless massacre of over 200 innocent Nigerians in Benue State and flooding that killed similar number in Niger State,” Obi said.

Obi expressed disappointment that Tinubu wore celebratory agbada attire instead of mourning clothes during the visit.

“The President arrived not in mourning cloth but in celebratory agbada attire, like it was an occasion for joy,” he said.

The former presidential candidate also criticised the state government’s decision to organize fanfare instead of declaring a public holiday for reflection and prayer.

“Rather than been in mourning mood and weeping declared a public holiday, not for reflection or prayer, but to organise fanfare. Schools were shut down. Children who should be mourning their slaughtered classmates, and parents were instead lined up under the rain, rehearsed to sing and dance for the President. In what kind of country does this happen?” Obi queried.

Obi emphasised that condolence visits should be marked by silence and solemnity, not banners, music, and rehearsed spectacles.

“We have tragically arrived at a point where condolence visits have become carnivals. A time that should be marked by silence and solemnity is now polluted by banners, music, and rehearsed spectacles. Precious Nigerian lives have been lost, yet we’re clapping, singing, and organizing processions, as though this were a campaign rally,” he said.

The former presidential candidate cited examples of leaders who handled similar situations with more empathy and dignity, which he believes reflect true leadership.

“Look elsewhere: When President Ramaphosa visited Mthatha after the floods in South Africa, there were no drums. No staged crowds. No rented cheers. Just presence, silence, and action. When Prime Minister Modi went to the site of a crash, no one lined up to welcome him. He came, he mourned, he acted. That is what leadership looks like in moments of pain.”

Obi concluded that Nigeria is “bleeding” and that it’s time for leaders to show genuine concern for the welfare of citizens.

“Enough of this culture of impunity. We are not at war yet our nation is bleeding, and we are clapping. It is not only insensitive, it is dangerous. Let us not forget: These were human beings, children, mothers, fathers whose blood cries out for justice. When very sad incidents like this turn to campaign or festival, our Nation Losing Its Soul.“