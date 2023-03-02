By Wale Akinselure

The Olugbon of Ile-Igbon, Oyo State, Oba Francis Alao, has congratulated the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his success in Saturday’s election.

The monarch saluted the courage, perseverance, doggedness and love for the nation, whose demonstration led to his electoral victory on Saturday.

He described Tinubu’s victory as a victory for unity, justice, and fairness and commended all royal fathers that supported his ambition.

The monarch called on those dissatisfied with the election outcome to seek redress in the court instead of plunging the country into violence.

Oba Alao, the Deputy Chairman of Oyo State Council Of Obas and Chiefs, called on voters in Oyo State to rise up the same way for Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde in the March 11 election.

“I hereby urge all residents of Oyo State to re-elect Engr. Seyi Makinde for a second term, having done well in his first term,” he said.