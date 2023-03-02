By Bola Badmus, Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the just- concluded presidential election, describing the outcome of the poll exercise

as a victory for all Nigerians.

The National Director General of the Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, said this in a congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday, assuring that Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidency would usher in a new dawn for Nigeria.

Bamigbade, who was appointed as APC national observer during the elections, expressed confidence that Tinubu would preside over a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria, saying that the president- elect would be magnanimous in victory.

The APC chieftain, while hailing Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima “on their well- deserved victory” at the poll, said it was a collective voice of Nigerians to usher in a new beginning for the country, urging them to all join hands to make her work now that politics was over and era of governance had come.

“I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate Sen. Kashim Shettima on their well- deserved victory”.

“It is a collective voice of Nigerians to usher a new beginning for our country.

“We must all join hands to make our country work. Now that politics is over, era of governance has come and it is our responsibility to make Nigeria work,” Bamigbade said.