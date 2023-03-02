By Atiku Galadima, Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to visit Maiduguri the Borno State capital today to inaugurates new 50 megawatts Maiduguri gas power plant.

The gas plant was constructed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited would supply 50 megawatts electricity to Maiduguri and environs.

The President, during the visit will meet and condole with victims of Maiduguri Monday market the fire disaster.

Maiduguri Monday market was on Sunday struck by a fire outbreak burning down the entire market.

Shops and goods worth billions of naira were destroyed.

The President extended his deepest sympathies to the victims of the Maiduguri market fire incidents.

He also assures those who suffered losses from the fire incident that the Federal Government will do all within its powers to support the efforts of the Borno State government to ameliorate their plight.

He is expected to commission some projects executed by the Federal Government which include Maiduguri Gas Power Plant.