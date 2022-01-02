Olubadan’s corpse to be moved to Mapo Hall for prayers

The remains of the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, would be moved to Mapo Hall, Ibadan for prayers before the final interment at his Popoyemoja palace, Tribune Online authoritatively gathered.

As of the time of filing this report, the corpse is still inside the palace, just as the hearse that would convey it to Mapo Hall has been driven into the palace.

After the prayer session at Mapo Hall, his remains would be moved back to his Popoyemoja palace for final burial according to Muslim rites.

The late monarch passed on early hours of Sunday at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan after a brief illness.

Some of the early sympathisers at the palace include the Osi Olubadan and former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, Professor Taoheed Adedoja, Bada Balogun of Olubadan, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, among others.

Details later…

