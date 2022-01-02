FEDMAT College wins CIL science competition 2021

FEDMAT College, Ibadan has beaten 27 other schools to emerge winner of last year’s edition of the Cell is life interschool science competition, an initiative of an NGO founded by Miss Funmi Shodipo, which is fuelled by the passion to bring out the best and potential in every student while encouraging teamwork and promoting the power of individual ability, strength and potentials as well.

The competition which started in Warri in 2017 with this aim and goal in sight began as a biology competition. It, however, became restructured when various measures were taken after decisions were made to broaden the scope of the competition in 2019.

This was short-lived as the competition did not hold in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the competition took its full gear in 2021 which took place in Ibadan.

Applications were sent, Submissions were received, and preparations were made by both parties: the facilitators and as well as the contestants.

A total of 28 schools participated in the 2021 edition of the Cell is life interschool science competition, namely: Apete-Ayegun Community Grammar School, Imperial International College, St. Patrick Grammar School, Amao College, Oritamefa Baptist Model School, Ringroad, Oritamefa Baptist Model School, Total Garden, FEDMAT College and Elekuro High School, Olorunsogo.

Others are Community Secondary School, Awotan-Orisun, Lariken International College, Ologuneru, International College of Arts, Science and Technology (ICAST), Elebu, Awotan-Araromi, CHS, Araromi, The Crown College, Valencia College Akobo, Liberty Secondary Community Academy, Oba Abass Aleshinloye Grammar School, Eleyele, St Louis Grammar School, Mokola, Ibadan, Oluyoro Girls Grammar School and many more.

The schools provided students from the selected category for the competition which happened to be senior secondary school 2-3 and they were tested on a combination of four core science subjects; Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

The competition was in three stages. In the first stage, the students competed among themselves and 10 schools were shortlisted out of 28 based on their performances, to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

After the shortlist, the top 10 schools then competed in the second stage. This stage was in form of a spoken quiz, the contestants were asked questions and they did their best in giving their all. Here, the top five winners emerged in this second stage, therefore qualifying for the next and last stage of the competition.

Following this, the last stage was held and the top 5 schools competed amongst themselves, all giving their best. After the tough and fierce competition among the contestants, the top 3 schools emerged, with FEDMAT College, Ibadan coming from the 5th position to topping in the competition. The winners of the competition in their rankings are; FEDMAT College, Oritamefa Baptist Model School, Total Garden and International College of Arts, Science and Technology (ICAST), Elebu respectively, all in the city of Ibadan.