The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator (Dr) Lekan Balogun has harped on unity among the various ethnic groups resident in the capital city of Oyo State as the nation warms up for the conduct of 2023 general elections.

Senator Balogun stressed the need for peaceful co-existence while receiving glazed Certificate of the Igbo Chieftaincy title of Ezi Ogo Ukwu N’digbo Nala, bestowed on him by the Igbo community in Oyo State.

The award was received on behalf of the monarch by Princess Olayinka Balogun at the launch of the Igbo 2023/2024 Almanac at Oba Akinbiyi High School II, Premier Hotel Junction, Mokola, Ibadan,

The monarch stated that Nigeria is a multi lingua franca and this should be exploited to pilot it to a greater height.

He, therefore, warned those beating the drum of war to have a re-think as economy cannot thrive in the atmosphere of chaos

Olubadan advised people to borrow a leaf from the likes Dr. Anozie who has continued to deploy his energy and resources at ensuring the stability of the country.

According to him, Dr. Anozie has been using the position of Eze N’digbo to foster unity in the country, stressing that with more of him across the country, the dream of a more united and cohesive nation would become a reality.

He said, “my brother, Dr. Anozie is a man of peace, he preaches it and lives it. We need many more of him in our land to achieve our dream of united, strong and cohesive nation. I admire his loving and peaceful disposition, which has again manifested in this title bestowed on me. I cherish it and will always appreciate the Igbos for the relationship existing between us”.

Oba Balogun enjoined other Nigerians to emulate the Igbo leader, who he said “has been an apostle of peace of unity in the country. We are confronted with a lot of challenges truly, but, with love, accommodating spirit and respect for one another, the seemingly insurmountable challenges would be a walk-over. Once again, I thank the Igbo community for your love and understanding as well as support since my assumption of the throne. Let the brotherly love continue”, he added.

Earlier in his address, the Eze N’digbo has described the award as a way of appreciating the monarch, saying the title means that “Oba Balogun is a ‘very good and great in-law of N’digbo’ and used the occasion to implore every part of Nigeria to learn to live together in peace.

Eze N’digbo recalled that Oba Balogun married “one of our beautiful daughters of Igbo origin from Onitsha and they are wonderfully blessed with beautiful children. I urge us all to continue to do everything we can do to keep moving with the manner N’digbo and Ibadan people are doing”.





