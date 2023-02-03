Gunmen at about 11 pm on Thursday attacked a Police facility used by Anti-Cult operatives in Obosi community, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered also that the gunmen killed one police officer, and were able to also burn down a building in the formation, using petrol bomb.

The Anambra State Police command has however confirmed the incident, saying that a huge deployment of operatives were sent to the area immediately after the command got information about the attack.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said: “Our men were moved there immediately, and they were able to combat the gunmen, and also recovered some improvised explosive devices (IED), which have not been used.

“Our men stood their ground and were able to ward off the attackers.

“The men came in their numbers, using three vehicles. One Toyota Highlander, one Toyota Sienna and a Corolla car.

“Because of the deployment, the attackers were not able to do harm to the level that they expected. They had to flee.

“Meanwhile, we lost one police operative in the attack. He was hit by a bullet from the attackers. Also, because of the petrol bomb used by the attackers, one of the buildings in the formation was affected by fire.

“As I speak to you, there is massive police operation going on in the area now, and we are calling on members of the public to trust us with information. People should come forth with information that can help us apprehend these culprits, and we promise that every information given to us will be treated with a high level of confidentiality.”

