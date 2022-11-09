Olu of Warri charges Delta South to embrace message of hope

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has urged the Itsekiri and people of Delta South senatorial district to embrace the ‘message of hope’ being preached by a former Deputy Director, Naval Intelligence, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (retd).

The traditional ruler gave the charge at his palace at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri nation in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State during a courtesy call by Commodore Nesiama.

Nesiama, popularly called “The Commodore of Hope” is the senatorial candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) for the Delta South senatorial district ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Olu of Warri received and gave his blessings to Commodore Nesiama and two other candidates that accompanied him to Ode-Itsekiri.

“l have received many politicians at my palace in Warri, but this is a new precedence receiving the ‘Commodore of Hope’ at the traditional palace in Ode-Itsekiri.

“There could be something significant in the precedence not duly followed in receiving and attending to Commodore Nesiama and the others.

“We did not even follow the precedence set here in attending to you. You are the first politician to be attended to in Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri.

“We received other candidates in Warri. There is something here, but whatever good that is here, may it get to you,” the royal father said.

Earlier, Commodore Nesiama expressed delight being received at the palace in Ode-Itsekiri.

“I am also delighted to have been received in the palace, the ancestral home of our people.

“I count it a privilege. I stand to be corrected that I’m the first candidate of a political party to be received in this palace in Ode-Itsekiri.

“It is not by accident, but by divine arrangements and I pray that my mission here will be fruitful,’ he said.

