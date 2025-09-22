Olu-Epe stool: Epe Ogunmodede Club sues for peace

An indigenous social club in Epe town, Epe Ogunmodede Club, Lagos State, has called on factions and stakeholders in the Obaship tussle over the vacant royal stool of Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom to embrace peace and shun all acts that could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the community.

The Olu-Epe stool became vacant following the death of the Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, who died in May 2025 at the age of 86.

President of the Club and the Alakoso of Epe Kingdom, Barrister Omodele Ibrahim, made the appeal on Sunday at Glover Hall, Lagos, during this year’s King Kosoko Memorial Lecture held to celebrate the legacy of the Lagos monarch.

Ibrahim commended the intervention of the Lagos State Government while also urging members of the community to await the outcome of the government’s decision and avoid acts capable of disrupting the peace and tranquillity enjoyed in the area.

He reaffirmed King Kosoko’s significance in Lagos history, describing him as “a great and courageous monarch who built on the cultural heritage of Lagos.” He noted that Eko-Epe was founded on love, strength, and peace—values that must be preserved for future generations.

“You cannot talk about the history of the Eko-Epe community without mentioning the advent of King Kosoko. That is the root of our cultural heritage in Lagos. His settlement laid the foundation for the development of our community, and we, as his descendants, are living testimony to that legacy,” he said.

The Ogunmodede Club president further encouraged the youths to emulate King Kosoko’s values of courage, discipline, and cultural pride while stressing that the founding fathers of Eko-Epe placed education and welfare at the heart of community development, a tradition the Epe Ogunmodede Club remains committed to sustaining.

“Today, our duty is to ensure that our youth are supported in their educational pursuits while promoting peace, unity, and human capital development. That is the true spirit of our heritage,” he added.

Reinforcing this message, the Baamofin of Epe Kingdom, Barrister Tunde Seriki, underscored the significance of peace and harmony during the Olu-Epe transition, noting that peace has always been a guiding principle of the community’s forefathers.

Similarly, High Chief Wale Mogaji commended the organisers of the lecture for rekindling a strong sense of belonging among descendants of Kosoko, describing it as a vital reminder of lineage, history, and shared identity.

The 2025 King Kosoko Memorial Lecture not only celebrated the monarch’s lasting influence on Lagos history but also underscored the responsibility of the younger generation to uphold peace, preserve culture, and strengthen community bond.

The annual lecture, which brings together dignitaries, cultural leaders, and descendants of King Kosoko, was dedicated to celebrating the monarch’s enduring legacies, reinforcing his values of unity, education, and cultural pride.

