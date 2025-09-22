10 ways to make your coffee taste better

Coffee is a beverage brewed from roasted, ground coffee beans. It is usually dark in color, has a slightly bitter and tangy taste, and gives people an energy boost because it contains caffeine.

In case you don’t want caffeine, there are also decaffeinated versions you can buy. For many people, a cup of coffee is the perfect way to kickstart the day or recharge in the afternoon.

According to a coffee expert at Lavazza, a brand with a rich Italian heritage, Tribune Online will be sharing ten ways to make your coffee taste better.

1. Think of Coffee Like Wine

Coffee has more aromatics than wine, making each cup unique. Factors like bean variety, region, processing, and roasting influence the final taste. Explore different coffees from various countries and brewing methods, you might discover new flavours you love.

2. Keep It Fresh

Freshness is key. Store beans in an airtight container in a cool, dark place, not the fridge or freezer. Buy smaller quantities regularly to maintain flavour. Beans also last longer than pre-ground coffee.

3. Know Your Beans

Arabica beans are light, sweet, and aromatic, ideal for smooth coffee. Robusta beans are bolder with dark chocolate notes, perfect for strong espresso lovers. A blend of both offers balance.

4. Master the Grind

The grind should match your brewing method. Coarse for cafetières, medium for pour-overs, and fine for espresso. Too fine can make coffee bitter, so experiment until you find your sweet spot.

5. Perfect Your Milk

For silky café-style foam, use cold milk with a steamer. Stretch and spin the milk until it’s glossy and smooth. If that sounds too technical, invest in a machine that does the job automatically.

6. Espresso Excellence

Espresso is a concentrated coffee brewed by forcing hot water under high pressure through finely ground coffee beans, resulting in a small, intense, and flavorful shot often topped with a layer of crema. A good espresso should have a thick hazelnut-coloured crema, full body, and rich aromas. It’s the foundation of Italian coffee culture, so try swapping your usual latte for a perfectly pulled espresso.

7. Flat White Magic

Originating from New Zealand and Australia, the Flat White is made with a short espresso (ristretto) and velvety steamed milk, often finished with latte art. It’s a favourite afternoon pick-me-up.

8. The Right Temperature

Brew coffee with water between 90–94°C to avoid bitterness. For milk, keep it below 70°C; anything hotter can ruin the flavour. A quick trick: preheat your cafetière with boiling water before brewing.

9. Beyond the Morning Cup

Espresso actually has less caffeine than filter coffee. So, if you enjoy coffee after dinner, an espresso or decaf is your best option without losing sleep.

10. Cold Brew at Home

Cold brew is smooth and refreshing. Simply steep coarsely ground coffee in cold filtered water for 12 hours, then strain. A light-roasted Arabica works best, giving fruity, mellow flavours.

(Red Magazine)