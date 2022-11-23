Olomi-Olunde-Ijebu-Igbo Road: Ibadan community dwellers commend FG, contractor

Members of the Olomi community in the Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State have expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the completion of work on the Olomi-Olunde-Ayegun part of the Ibadan/Ijebu-Igbo road.

The community dwellers, traders and transporters, who spoke with newsmen during an inspection visit to the area recently, while thanking the Federal Government, also commended the contractor handling the project, DC Engineering Limited saying the company had shown commitment and had delivered “a job well done.”

The residents expressed delight that “the government has remembered us and has ensured that the construction of the Ibadan/Ijebu-Igbo road is not a mirage.”

Some of the residents who spoke said the completion of the Olomi to Olunde axis of the road project was heartwarming and that “it is a veritable sign that the other communities on the road, up to Ijebu-Igbo, will smile very soon as work is ongoing.”

A resident of Ayegun-Olomi, Mrs Abosede Salami, said it was gratifying that work had been ongoing on the road and expressed the hope that “soon, we will begin to experience the benefits of a good road in this area.”

Mrs Salami said: “We are grateful to the government for remembering us, especially now that the Christmas season is upon us. We also appreciate the contractor for the palliative work that has made this road passable. It was really bad until DC Engineering Limited touched the road. So, we thank them for that and wish that the work runs faster to Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun State.”

Also speaking on the road project, Alhaji Yekeen Ishola, who is a resident of Olunde, thanked the federal government for building the road, saying that the project was a relief to the residents and a sign that they had not been forgotten by the authorities.

Alhaji Ishola called on the Federal Government to “consider the plight of the thousands of people in the area as the government is winding down and help us by making sure that the work is properly funded so that it can be completed in good time.”

A visit to the road showed that earthwork, stone base and asphalt overlay of the first phase of the road, which is a seven-kilometre stretch from Olomi junction up to Olunde has been done while work is ongoing to bring the road up to Ayegun-Olomi.

The road project entitled “construction of Ijebu-Igbo-Ita-Egba-Owonewen-Ibadan Road” is a 45-kilometre project by the Federal Ministry of Works to construct the road in Oyo and Ogun states, and was originally awarded in 2019 to be completed in 24 months.

