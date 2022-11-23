APC inaugurates Delta Central Senatorial campaign committee

As campaigns toward the 2023 general election heighten, Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Olorogun Dafinone, has inaugurated his campaign committee for next year’s election, engaging over 7,000 persons.

Inaugurating the body, the Chartered Accountant charged the team not only to work for him but the party candidates.

He added that the drive was for all the party candidates to emerge victorious from the House of Assembly position to the president.

“Our campaign structure has engaged over seven thousand people and we have not finished yet. The central management team have over 200 persons, the local government campaign team have over 50 persons, wards campaign teams are managed by over 400 persons and the unit campaign team has over 6,540 persons.

“We recognize that the election will be won at the unit. I expect all my campaign teams to work for the victory of the party for all positions” adding that the party has become a formidable party, positioned to take over Delta State come 2023,” he

In the list are Chief Adelabu Bodjor as Director-General, Hon. Kevwe Agbroko as the Deputy Director, while Chief Advisers are Hon. Stella Erhuvwoghene Okotete, Chief Mrs. Veronica Ogbuagu, Dr. Rufus Ebegba, Sir Richard Odibo, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, Hon. Francis Waive Hon. Halims Agoda and a host of others.

Spokespersons are Dr. Wilson Omene, Chiet Abel Idigu, Chief Digbame Ubu, Amb. Respect Iwhiwhu, and Axel Umukoro.

The campaign also has Chief TJ. Onomigbo Okpoko SAN, Chief Godwin Ogbetuo, and Chief Frank Kokori as patrons.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the State Chairman of the party, Engr Omeni Sobotie are Chairman and Co-chairman of the APC STATE CAMPAIGN COUNCIL (DELTA CENTRAL) and Chief Festus Keyamo SAN, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Olorogun Otega Emerhor will serve as Vice Chairmen.

Dafinone praised the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and APC founding father in the state Olorogun Tega Emerho for their efforts in unifying the party and positioning it stronger.

Speaking at the event, the House Of Reps member representing Ughelli Federal Constituency, Hon Ejiroghene Waive, called on Urhobos to vote for a competent representation, adding that they should not vote for those that will sleep at the Senate.

Delta Central Chairman of the party, Chief Paulinus Akpeki while addressing the campaign committee called on Deltans to vote rightly, insisting APC will take over the state next year.

“Today, Omo-Agege sits down and he is comfortable that someone is going to take over from him. Ovie has done well and we are bringing somebody that can step into his shoes”

Chief Tuesday Onoge and others called on the Urhobos to get it right this time, saying Dafinone is the best person to take over from Ovie Omo-Agege.





The inauguration, which took place at Ughelli, was attended by hundreds of APC party leaders and faithful which included the House of Reps member for Ughelli North/South/Udu Federal Constituency, Hon Ejiroghene Waive, the State party Chairman, Engr Omeni Sobotie, the state Publicity secretary of the party and a host of others across the state.

