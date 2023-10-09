Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Monday assured Nigerians that the 2023 edition of the annual Olokun/Olosa Festival, to be graced by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Special Guest of Honour, along with royal fathers led by Akran of Badagry, Oba De Wheno Aholu Toyi 1, government officials, and other dignitaries from all over the world, will be a spiritual blessing, stating it is “about the spiritual rejuvenation of our being and cultural rebirth of our race.”

The Yoruba generalissimo made this statement during a press conference organised by the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) in Ikeja, Lagos, to unveil the program for the 10-day annual fiesta.

He noted that the 2023 edition of the Olokun/Olosa Festival is purely a win-win cultural fiesta and an equally significant event that captures the beauty of Yoruba culture and traditions.

Iba Adams, represented by the Director of Communications of OFF, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, explained that the programme for this year’s Olokun/Olosa Festival includes a special vigil prayer session that will be conducted between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. at the front of Sultan Beach.

Each participant will hold a dove as a spiritual symbol of peace, blessing, and national progress.

“We are developing different activities that offer hope for the country and Yoruba land. Part of the programme is the vigil prayer session to be conducted at the front of Olokun for two hours.

It is also applicable to Olosa, with each participant holding a bag of salt to pray for Nigeria, Yoruba land, and all sons and daughters of our race.

“We are also expecting the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the Special Guest of Honour; the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Hon. Toke-Benson Ayoyinka; and other government officials at the grand finale.

“Akran of Badagry, Oba De Wheno Aholu Toyi 1, is the royal host, even as Okere of Zaki, Oba Khalid Oyeniyi Olabisi, will be the royal father of the day.

“We also have the Onibereko of Ibereko Kingdom, HRM Oba Isreal Adewale Okoya; the Aholu Henwa of Kweme Kingdom, HRM Oba Sejiro Ogungbe James JP Okiki Arolagbade; and the Alapa of Egun Awori, Apa Kingdom, HRM Oba Oyekanmi Ajose, among others, as royal fathers of the day.

“For us, this year’s festival is about the spiritual rejuvenation of our being and the cultural rebirth of our race. It is purely a win-win cultural fiesta.





“The grand finale of this year’s edition of the Olokun Festival will come up on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at Sultan Beach, Badagry, at 11:00 a.m. That is the pinnacle of the 10-day cultural fiesta.

“Gentlemen of the Press, the grand finale is the climax of the cultural fiesta. It is a significant event that captures the beauty of Yoruba culture and traditions.

“The security of all the guests is intact, as we have concluded plans to ensure that the venue of the event is fully secured,” he said.

Adams further assured that the spiritual advantage and blessing of this year’s edition of the Olokun/Olosa festival were not something one could figure out, urging everyone “to make the best use of these opportunities that come with the celebration of the festival.”

“Apart from this, the spiritual gains and benefits that usually come with the celebration of the Olokun/Olosa Festival in Badagry are of great importance to all the participants.

“I am happy to tell you also that Lagos State will also benefit from the spiritual blessing of the festival,” Adams said.

Speaking further, the Yoruba generalissimo listed other programmes scheduled for this year’s festival including Prayer to Almighty God, Ayo Olopon, Boat Regatta, Festival Float, Quiz Competition and Lecture, and Beauty Pageant, among others.

He stated that all the activities were geared towards achieving the best in terms of the standard and quality of the festival.

